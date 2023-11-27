Will Justin Danforth Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 27?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Justin Danforth going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Danforth stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Danforth has zero points on the power play.
- Danforth averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Danforth recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
