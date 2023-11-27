Monday's contest at Millett Hall has the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) at 7:00 PM (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 victory for Miami (OH), who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their last outing on Saturday, the RedHawks suffered a 63-43 loss to Western Kentucky.

Miami (OH) vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Miami (OH) vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 61, Xavier 57

Miami (OH) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The RedHawks were outscored by 3.8 points per game last season (posting 70.5 points per game, 74th in college basketball, while giving up 74.3 per outing, 348th in college basketball) and had a -118 scoring differential.

In conference games last year, Miami (OH) scored more points per contest (72.1) than its overall average (70.5).

The RedHawks averaged 74.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.0 more points than they averaged in away games (67.8).

Miami (OH) surrendered 69.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than it allowed away from home (80.8).

