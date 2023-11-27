The Portland Trail Blazers (3-6), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, battle the Indiana Pacers (6-4). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 20.0 points, 12.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Myles Turner posts 17.0 points, 10.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 26.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Nesmith puts up 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.0 steals and 1.0 block.

Bruce Brown averages 15.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Buddy Hield averages 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton gets the Trail Blazers 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while putting up 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this year.

Jabari Walker is putting up 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Pacers Trail Blazers 126.0 Points Avg. 106.4 123.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.7 49.8% Field Goal % 44.0% 38.9% Three Point % 30.8%

