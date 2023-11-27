The Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) will try to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Indiana Pacers (9-6) on November 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 48.6% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Indiana shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 27th.

The Pacers average 128.8 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 112.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

Indiana is 9-4 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pacers are scoring 128.8 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as they are averaging in road games.

Indiana cedes 119.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 136.6 on the road.

At home, the Pacers are making 2.2 more treys per game (16.4) than on the road (14.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (41%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).

Pacers Injuries