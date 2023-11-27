Monday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Indiana Pacers (9-6) and the Portland Trail Blazers (4-12) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Myles Turner and the Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant as players to watch.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers were victorious in their previous game against the Pistons, 136-113, on Friday. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 26 points, and also had two boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 26 2 10 0 0 5 Myles Turner 23 10 2 1 5 1 Buddy Hield 18 4 0 0 0 3

Pacers vs Trail Blazers

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton averages 25.4 points, 3.9 boards and 12.1 assists per game, making 50.8% of shots from the field and 45.4% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Turner posts 17.2 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 2.8 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3 boards per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13 points, 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 27.7 3.6 12 0.9 0.8 4.7 Myles Turner 17.2 6.8 1.4 0.6 2.3 1.6 Bruce Brown 10.5 4.1 3.5 1.4 0.5 0.8 Bennedict Mathurin 13.6 4.3 2 0.8 0.3 1.3 Buddy Hield 15.3 2.8 1.9 0.7 0.5 3.5

