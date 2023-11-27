Should you wager on Sean Kuraly to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuraly stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:12 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:14 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.