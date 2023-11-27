Monday's contest at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Wright State Raiders (3-2) taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-72 win for Wright State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Raiders are coming off of an 82-45 victory over Slippery Rock (PA) in their last game on Monday.

Wright State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 74, Marshall 72

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

Wright State has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 314) on November 18

Wright State Leaders

Layne Ferrell: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Alexis Hutchison: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Rachel Loobie: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG% Kacee Baumhower: 12.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

12.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Cara VanKempen: 8.8 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.0 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (247th in college basketball).

