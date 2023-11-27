The Wright State Raiders (3-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 85.8 points per game are 18.2 more points than the 67.6 the Raiders allow.

Marshall is 2-1 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

Wright State's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 85.8 points.

The Raiders average just 0.3 fewer points per game (72) than the Thundering Herd allow (72.3).

When Wright State totals more than 72.3 points, it is 2-0.

The Raiders shoot 42.5% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Thundering Herd allow defensively.

The Thundering Herd make 40.3% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wright State Leaders

Layne Ferrell: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Alexis Hutchison: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

16.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Rachel Loobie: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.4 FG% Kacee Baumhower: 12.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

12.2 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Cara VanKempen: 8.8 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Wright State Schedule