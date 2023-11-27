Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 27
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Millett Hall has the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) at 7:00 PM (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 win for Miami (OH), who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Musketeers' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 64-57 loss to Kent State.
Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 61, Xavier 57
Xavier Schedule Analysis
- The RedHawks have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Xavier has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).
Xavier Leaders
- Nila Blackford: 11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%
- Mackayla Scarlett: 14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Kaysia Woods: 8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%
- Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.2 PTS, 27.8 FG%
Xavier Performance Insights
- The Musketeers have been outscored by 13.8 points per game (posting 51.8 points per game, 338th in college basketball, while conceding 65.6 per outing, 212th in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential.
