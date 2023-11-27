How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers average are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).
- Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last season, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
