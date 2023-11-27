The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
  • The Musketeers record 77.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up.
  • Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last year, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
  • Xavier drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

