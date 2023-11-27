The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.

The Musketeers record 77.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last year, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.

Xavier drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule