The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

In games Xavier shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.

The Musketeers score 5.6 more points per game (77.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.1.

When it comes to three-pointers, Xavier performed worse at home last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule