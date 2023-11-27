The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers record are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Xavier put up 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).

When playing at home, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

