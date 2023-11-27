The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Xavier is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers score are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 80.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule