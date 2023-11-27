The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Xavier Moneyline Oakland Moneyline
BetMGM Xavier (-15.5) 151.5 -1200 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Xavier (-14.5) 151.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Trends

  • Xavier has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Musketeers games have gone over the point total.
  • Oakland has covered in each of its six games with a spread this year.
  • So far this season, three out of the Golden Grizzlies' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 49th in the country. It is far higher than that, 36th, according to computer rankings.
  • Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

