The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Xavier has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Musketeers games have gone over the point total.

Oakland has covered in each of its six games with a spread this year.

So far this season, three out of the Golden Grizzlies' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 49th in the country. It is far higher than that, 36th, according to computer rankings.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

