Xavier vs. Oakland: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 27
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Xavier vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Oakland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-15.5)
|151.5
|-1200
|+800
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Xavier (-14.5)
|151.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Trends
- Xavier has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Musketeers games have gone over the point total.
- Oakland has covered in each of its six games with a spread this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Golden Grizzlies' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Xavier is 49th in the country. It is far higher than that, 36th, according to computer rankings.
- Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.