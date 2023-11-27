The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Oakland matchup in this article.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Xavier is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Musketeers have gone over the point total twice.

Oakland has covered six times in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of three Golden Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Xavier much lower (49th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (37th).

Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.