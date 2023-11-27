Monday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 27.

The game has no line set.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-7.6)

Xavier (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Oakland's 6-0-0 ATS record. The Musketeers have gone over the point total in two games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over three times.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and are allowing 66.7 per contest to rank 107th in college basketball.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 127th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 35.7 per contest.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.5 on average.

The Musketeers rank 220th in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 79.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (197th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (109th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies score 72.7 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and give up 71.7 (194th in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Oakland loses the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 32.7 rebounds per game, 210th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.5.

Oakland connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) while shooting 35% from beyond the arc (120th in college basketball). It is making 1.0 more three than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game at 28%.

Oakland has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (257th in college basketball).

