Monday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) squaring off at Cintas Center (on November 27) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Xavier.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-7.8)

Xavier (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Oakland is 6-0-0. The Musketeers have gone over the point total in two games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over three times.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 77.3 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball while allowing 66.7 per contest to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +64 scoring differential overall.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 127th in the nation. Its opponents record 35.7 per contest.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (274th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (222nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 its opponents make while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 221st in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 41st in college basketball, allowing 79.7 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (195th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (107th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 72.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

Oakland falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It records 32.7 rebounds per game (204th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5.

Oakland makes 1.0 more three per game than the opposition, 8.3 (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

Oakland has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (73rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (261st in college basketball).

