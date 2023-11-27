Monday's contest between the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) matching up at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 27.

According to our computer prediction, Oakland should cover the spread, which is listed at 13.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 149.5 total.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Line: Xavier -13.5

Point Total: 149.5

Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -1000, Oakland +600

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Pick ATS: Oakland (+13.5)



Oakland (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Xavier has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Oakland's ATS record this season is 6-0-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Musketeers are 2-3-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 3-3-0. The teams score 150 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 77.3 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (103rd in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The 34.7 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 126th in the country. Its opponents record 35.7 per outing.

Xavier connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.5 on average.

The Musketeers average 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (221st in college basketball), and give up 79.7 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (195th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (106th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 72.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) and conceding 71.7 (195th in college basketball).

Oakland falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It grabs 32.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5.

Oakland knocks down 1.0 more three per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3.

Oakland has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (261st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.