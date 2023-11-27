Monday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) clashing at Cintas Center (on November 27) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Xavier.

Based on our computer prediction, Oakland projects to cover the 15.5-point spread in its matchup versus Xavier. The over/under has been set at 150.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -15.5

Xavier -15.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -1600, Oakland +850

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Pick ATS: Oakland (+15.5)



Oakland (+15.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Xavier has a 3-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Oakland, who is 6-0-0 ATS. A total of two out of the Musketeers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Golden Grizzlies' games have gone over. The teams average 150 points per game combined, 0.5 less than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and allow 66.7 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Xavier grabs 34.7 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) compared to the 35.7 of its opponents.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 its opponents make while shooting 27.3% from deep.

The Musketeers rank 221st in college basketball with 92.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 41st in college basketball defensively with 79.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Xavier has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 12.3 (195th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (106th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 72.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per contest (195th in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

Oakland ranks 205th in the nation at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Oakland knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 35.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.0%.

Oakland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.3 per game (75th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (261st in college basketball).

