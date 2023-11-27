Two sputtering teams meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) host the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The RedHawks will look to break a three-game losing run against the Musketeers, who have lost five straight.

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers score an average of 51.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67.0 the RedHawks allow.

The RedHawks score 14.6 fewer points per game (51.0) than the Musketeers give up (65.6).

The RedHawks shoot 39.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.

The Musketeers make 37.9% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Kaysia Woods: 8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.2 PTS, 27.8 FG%

