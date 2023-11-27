Two sputtering teams meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) host the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The RedHawks will look to break a three-game losing run against the Musketeers, who have lost five straight.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers score an average of 51.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67.0 the RedHawks allow.
  • The RedHawks score 14.6 fewer points per game (51.0) than the Musketeers give up (65.6).
  • The RedHawks shoot 39.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.
  • The Musketeers make 37.9% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Xavier Leaders

  • Nila Blackford: 11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%
  • Mackayla Scarlett: 14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Kaysia Woods: 8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%
  • Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.2 PTS, 27.8 FG%

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Old Dominion L 55-43 Chartway Arena
11/18/2023 Bowling Green L 73-64 Cintas Center
11/21/2023 Kent State L 64-57 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
12/1/2023 Temple - Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

