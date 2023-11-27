Xavier vs. Oakland November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (2-1) will meet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Xavier vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|292nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|1st
|19.1
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
