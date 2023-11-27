The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after winning three straight home games. The Musketeers are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 148.5.

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -13.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Xavier and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points.

Xavier has an average total of 144 in its outings this year, 4.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Xavier has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Musketeers have entered three games this season favored by -1000 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 2 40% 77.3 150 66.7 138.4 147.3 Oakland 3 50% 72.7 150 71.7 138.4 147

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers put up 77.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

When Xavier scores more than 71.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 3-2-0 2-1 2-3-0 Oakland 6-0-0 2-0 3-3-0

Xavier vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 7-4 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

