The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.