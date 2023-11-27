The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Zachary Werenski, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Werenski available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zachary Werenski vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Werenski has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 23:28 on the ice per game.

Werenski has scored a goal in one of 20 games this year.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Werenski has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Werenski has an assist in 11 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Werenski's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Werenski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Werenski Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 20 Games 1 15 Points 0 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.