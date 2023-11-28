How to Watch Akron vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-3) take the court against the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on MW Network.
Akron vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Stadium
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rebels have allowed to their opponents.
- The Zips are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 221st.
- The Zips' 77.5 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 74.6 the Rebels allow.
- When it scores more than 74.6 points, Akron is 3-0.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Akron averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
- The Zips conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.
- At home, Akron sunk 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (8). Akron's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Florida International
|W 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah State
|L 65-62
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Drake
|L 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
