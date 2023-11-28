The UNLV Rebels (2-3) take the court against the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on MW Network.

Akron vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: Stadium
Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rebels have allowed to their opponents.
  • The Zips are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 221st.
  • The Zips' 77.5 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 74.6 the Rebels allow.
  • When it scores more than 74.6 points, Akron is 3-0.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Akron averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
  • The Zips conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.
  • At home, Akron sunk 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (8). Akron's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Florida International W 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Utah State L 65-62 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Drake L 79-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center
12/5/2023 Bradley - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

