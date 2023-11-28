The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will face the Akron Zips (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Akron vs. UNLV Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Akron Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 74.6 109th 174th 70.0 Points Allowed 66.9 79th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.2 147th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 9.1 30th 193rd 12.8 Assists 13.4 150th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.