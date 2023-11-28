The UNLV Rebels (2-3) hit the court against the Akron Zips (4-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

Akron vs. UNLV Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -3.5 141.5

Zips Betting Records & Stats

Akron has combined with its opponent to score more than 141.5 points only twice this season.

Akron's average game total this season has been 144.2, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Akron are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Akron has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Zips have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +125 moneyline set for this game.

Akron has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Akron vs. UNLV Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 4 80% 72.8 150.3 74.6 141.3 147.1 Akron 2 50% 77.5 150.3 66.7 141.3 141.5

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips put up an average of 77.5 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 74.6 the Rebels allow to opponents.

Akron is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Akron vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 Akron 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0

Akron vs. UNLV Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Akron 9-7 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 5-6 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

