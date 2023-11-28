Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - November 28
Evan Mobley and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Cavaliers beat the Raptors on Sunday, 105-102. Darius Garland scored a team-high 24 points (and chipped in eight assists and two boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Darius Garland
|24
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Max Strus
|20
|11
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Jarrett Allen
|18
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 10.4 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.
- Donovan Mitchell posts 27.0 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.0% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Max Strus' numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 boards per game.
- Caris LeVert is putting up 15.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Garland's numbers for the season are 19.4 points, 2.7 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|17.3
|9.6
|3.0
|0.9
|1.1
|0.0
|Max Strus
|14.9
|5.9
|4.2
|1.0
|0.6
|3.2
|Jarrett Allen
|14.3
|7.6
|2.5
|0.6
|1.3
|0.0
|Darius Garland
|18.0
|2.7
|5.0
|1.3
|0.2
|1.7
|Donovan Mitchell
|12.9
|3.0
|2.9
|0.8
|0.2
|1.4
