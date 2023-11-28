How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Howard Bison (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Cincinnati has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Bison are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 25th.
- The 85.2 points per game the Bearcats record are only 4.8 more points than the Bison give up (80.4).
- Cincinnati is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.4 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.
- Looking at three-pointers, Cincinnati fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 85-73
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
