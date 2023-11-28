The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they visit the Howard Bison (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Cincinnati has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Bison are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 25th.

The 85.2 points per game the Bearcats record are only 4.8 more points than the Bison give up (80.4).

Cincinnati is 4-0 when scoring more than 80.4 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.1.

Looking at three-pointers, Cincinnati fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule