Tuesday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) versus the Howard Bison (3-4) at Burr Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-68 in favor of Cincinnati, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Burr Gymnasium

Cincinnati vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 85, Howard 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-17.1)

Cincinnati (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Howard has gone 4-2-0 against the spread, while Cincinnati's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Bison have a 4-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bearcats have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 22.8 points per game (posting 85.2 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per contest, 39th in college basketball) and have a +114 scoring differential.

Cincinnati is 25th in the country at 39.0 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 27.8 its opponents average.

Cincinnati hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (17th in college basketball), 5.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc (66th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.3%.

Cincinnati has committed 4.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.0 (sixth in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (167th in college basketball).

