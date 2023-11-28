The Howard Bison (2-2) will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Information

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cincinnati vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Howard Rank Howard AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 77.1 53rd 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 69.3 150th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 34.3 44th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.7 49th 52nd 14.9 Assists 15.5 29th 361st 15.9 Turnovers 10.1 25th

