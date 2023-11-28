Cincinnati vs. Howard November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Howard Bison (2-2) will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Howard Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Cincinnati AVG
|Cincinnati Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|77.1
|53rd
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|150th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.3
|44th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|361st
|15.9
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.