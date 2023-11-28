The Howard Bison (2-2) will meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Information

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

  • Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Howard Top Players (2022-23)

  • Elijah Hawkins: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • William Settle: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Wood: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cincinnati vs. Howard Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Howard Rank Howard AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank
90th 75.3 Points Scored 77.1 53rd
254th 72.6 Points Allowed 69.3 150th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 34.3 44th
54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.7 49th
52nd 14.9 Assists 15.5 29th
361st 15.9 Turnovers 10.1 25th

