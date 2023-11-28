Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside Christian Academy at Christian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grafton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
