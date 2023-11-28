Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28

6:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside Christian Academy at Christian Community School