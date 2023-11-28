Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Franklin County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilliard Darby High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
