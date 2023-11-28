High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hamilton County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cincinnati Princeton High School at Pickerington Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 28

5:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Anderson High School