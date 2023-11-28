Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Mercer County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion Local High School at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
