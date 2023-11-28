Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Stark County, Ohio, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa High School at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Holland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
