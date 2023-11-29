Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to wager on Fantilli's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Fantilli vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Fantilli has a goal in four of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fantilli has a point in nine of 23 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 23 games this year, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Fantilli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fantilli has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 23 Games 1 10 Points 0 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

