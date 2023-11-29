In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Alexandre Texier to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Texier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:37 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

