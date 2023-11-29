Coming off a victory last time out, the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Canadiens Blue Jackets 4-3 (F/OT) MON

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blue Jackets are allowing 78 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league play.

The Blue Jackets' 67 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Boone Jenner 23 11 5 16 7 11 56.7% Zachary Werenski 21 1 14 15 6 9 - Ivan Provorov 23 2 12 14 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 21 7 6 13 4 12 20% Johnny Gaudreau 23 3 8 11 10 6 -

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.5 goals per game (73 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

With 57 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Canadiens Key Players