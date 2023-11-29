The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) take on the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Blue Jackets took down the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 while putting up 33 total goals (two power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 6.7%). They have allowed 32 goals.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-135)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have gone 1-4-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 7-12-4.

Columbus has seven points (2-5-3) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal, they lost.

Columbus has scored exactly two goals in seven games this season (1-5-1 record, three points).

The Blue Jackets have scored at least three goals 13 times, and are 6-4-3 in those games (to register 15 points).

In the six games when Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 4-0-2.

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 5-8-2 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 20th 2.91 Goals Scored 2.71 28th 22nd 3.39 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 28.5 28th 29th 33.5 Shots Allowed 34.5 30th 28th 11.11% Power Play % 17.95% 22nd 2nd 89.23% Penalty Kill % 73.49% 29th

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

