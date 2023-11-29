Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Blue Jackets (-135)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- One of Columbus' leading offensive players this season is Boone Jenner, with 16 points (11 goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 19:34 per game.
- Through 21 games, Werenski has scored one goal and picked up 14 assists.
- Ivan Provorov's 14 points this season are via two goals and 12 assists.
- Spencer Martin (2-5-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .903% save percentage (33rd in league).
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Nicholas Suzuki is an important part of the offense for Montreal, with 17 points this season, as he has put up six goals and 11 assists in 21 games.
- Caufield is a top scorer for Montreal, with 17 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted six goals and provided 11 assists.
- This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 10 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (39th in the league), with 123 total saves, while giving up 14 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Blue Jackets Rank
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|23rd
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|28th
|21st
|3.39
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|18th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|29th
|33.5
|Shots Allowed
|34.5
|30th
|28th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|17.95%
|23rd
|2nd
|89.23%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.49%
|27th
