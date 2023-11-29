Player prop bet odds for Boone Jenner, Nicholas Suzuki and others are available when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

One of Columbus' top offensive players this season is Jenner, who has scored 16 points in 23 games (11 goals and five assists).

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Zachary Werenski is another of Columbus' top contributors through 21 games, with one goal and 14 assists.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ivan Provorov has two goals and 12 assists for Columbus.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 27 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Suzuki has totaled six goals and 11 assists in 21 games for Montreal, good for 17 points.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Cole Caufield has racked up 17 points this season, with six goals and 11 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6 at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

