The Cleveland State Vikings (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Colonials score an average of 62.8 points per game, just two more points than the 60.8 the Vikings allow.

Robert Morris has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

Cleveland State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.

The 82.5 points per game the Vikings put up are 20.3 more points than the Colonials give up (62.2).

When Cleveland State puts up more than 62.2 points, it is 4-1.

Robert Morris has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.

This season the Vikings are shooting 47.2% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Colonials give up.

Cleveland State Leaders

Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Colbi Maples: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Carmen Villalobos: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8) Jordana Reisma: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG% Mickayla Perdue: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Cleveland State Schedule