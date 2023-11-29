How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison
- The Colonials score an average of 62.8 points per game, just two more points than the 60.8 the Vikings allow.
- Robert Morris has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
- Cleveland State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.
- The 82.5 points per game the Vikings put up are 20.3 more points than the Colonials give up (62.2).
- When Cleveland State puts up more than 62.2 points, it is 4-1.
- Robert Morris has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
- This season the Vikings are shooting 47.2% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Colonials give up.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Colbi Maples: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)
- Jordana Reisma: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG%
- Mickayla Perdue: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 62-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/24/2023
|Chicago State
|W 95-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|UMKC
|W 82-55
|Wolstein Center
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/6/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Wolstein Center
