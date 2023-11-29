The Cleveland State Vikings (5-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonials score an average of 62.8 points per game, just two more points than the 60.8 the Vikings allow.
  • Robert Morris has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Cleveland State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.
  • The 82.5 points per game the Vikings put up are 20.3 more points than the Colonials give up (62.2).
  • When Cleveland State puts up more than 62.2 points, it is 4-1.
  • Robert Morris has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
  • This season the Vikings are shooting 47.2% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Colonials give up.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Colbi Maples: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)
  • Jordana Reisma: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG%
  • Mickayla Perdue: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Austin Peay W 62-57 Wolstein Center
11/24/2023 Chicago State W 95-41 Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 UMKC W 82-55 Wolstein Center
11/29/2023 Robert Morris - Wolstein Center
12/2/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
12/6/2023 Niagara - Wolstein Center

