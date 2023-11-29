The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Penguins have given up to their opponents (43.3%).

This season, Cleveland State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.

The Vikings are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 158th.

The Vikings score 6.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Penguins give up to opponents (72.8).

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State scored 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (68.6).

Beyond the arc, Cleveland State knocked down fewer triples away (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule