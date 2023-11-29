The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Penguins have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
  • This season, Cleveland State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 158th.
  • The Vikings score 6.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Penguins give up to opponents (72.8).
  • Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cleveland State scored 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (68.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Cleveland State knocked down fewer triples away (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 69-62 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/22/2023 East Tennessee State W 72-70 Woodling Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Alabama A&M W 86-59 Woodling Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 Detroit Mercy - Wolstein Center
12/5/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

