How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Robert Morris vs Northern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Green Bay vs Purdue Fort Wayne (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Oakland vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- IUPUI vs Wright State (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Penguins have given up to their opponents (43.3%).
- This season, Cleveland State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.3% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Penguins sit at 158th.
- The Vikings score 6.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Penguins give up to opponents (72.8).
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cleveland State scored 74.1 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 1.5 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (68.6).
- Beyond the arc, Cleveland State knocked down fewer triples away (4.5 per game) than at home (5.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (31.5%) as well.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 69-62
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-70
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
