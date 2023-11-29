Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (5-2, 0-0 Horizon League) versus the Youngstown State Penguins (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Youngstown State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-4.0)

Cleveland State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Youngstown State has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Cleveland State's ATS record this season is 4-2-0. The Penguins are 2-2-0 and the Vikings are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (109th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (79th in college basketball).

The 35.4 rebounds per game Cleveland State accumulates rank 102nd in the nation, 2.5 more than the 32.9 its opponents grab.

Cleveland State hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.0 on average.

Cleveland State wins the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 11.6 (158th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.4.

