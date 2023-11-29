The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Sillinger light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Sillinger scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (three shots).
  • Sillinger has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:10 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:25 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

