The Dayton Flyers (4-2) take on the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Dayton is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 57th.

The Flyers score 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than the Mustangs allow (63.7).

Dayton is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.

At home, the Flyers allowed 58.9 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (63.2).

Dayton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule