How to Watch Dayton vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (4-2) take on the SMU Mustangs (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Dayton vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have given up to their opponents (37.2%).
- Dayton is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 330th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 57th.
- The Flyers score 6.1 more points per game (69.8) than the Mustangs allow (63.7).
- Dayton is 3-1 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.5.
- At home, the Flyers allowed 58.9 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (63.2).
- Dayton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (32.2%).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|St. John's
|W 88-81
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Houston
|L 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|-
|UD Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNLV
|-
|UD Arena
