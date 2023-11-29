The SMU Mustangs (5-2) hit the court against the Dayton Flyers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Dayton matchup.

Dayton vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. SMU Betting Trends

Dayton has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Flyers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

SMU has won two games against the spread this season.

Mustangs games have hit the over just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.