Wednesday's game between the SMU Mustangs (5-2) and Dayton Flyers (4-2) going head-to-head at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Dayton vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Dayton vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 71, Dayton 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-5.9)

SMU (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

SMU has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while Dayton's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Mustangs have a 1-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Flyers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 69.8 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, and allowing 67.3 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +15 scoring differential.

Dayton records 28.2 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) while conceding 29.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Dayton hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (110th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.

Dayton has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (103rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (321st in college basketball).

